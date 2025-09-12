Seton Hall Prep cross-country team posts fine results to begin year

WEST ORANGE/ROXBURY, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country program traveled to Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury Township on Saturday, Sept. 6, to take part in the Roxbury Invitational, which was their first races of this fall season.

In the freshman race, the Pirates finished in second place, with the following runners scoring: Owen Chung, fifth place; Asher Carney, 11th place; Aiden Walsh, 15th; Tristen Tabije, 23rd; and Josh Dueno, 31st.

The JV team finished in sixth place out of 13 teams. They were led by sophomore Ezana Zewge, who ran 18 minutes, 38 seconds; senior Soren Svenson, 18:45; junior Sal Mehalaris, 19:28; senior Matt Werner, 19:59; and junior Jackson Melchiorre, 20:23.

In the varsity race, the Pirates finished in eighth place out of 23 teams, as their top runners were junior Charlie Grube, 16:31; senior Tommy Basinger, 16:44; and senior Logan Barnett, 17:20. Senior Michael Duff turned in a gutsy performance in 19:31.

In the Future Four race, the team finished in eighth place out of 22 teams, with the following runners scoring: sophomore Ben LePond, 17:44; junior Eamon McConnon, 18:16; and senior Nick Cirelli, 19:02.

The Pirates were scheduled to travel to Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 9, to face Livingston and Millburn in their first Super Essex Conference race of the season, after press time.