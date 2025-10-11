Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team went to Cedar Grove Park and improved to 7-0, defeating Montclair 22-38, West Orange 17-44 and Verona 16-47 in a Super Essex Conference regular-season race.

In the freshman race, Asher Carney took first place in 10 minutes, 22.2 seconds; Owen Chung took second place in 10:24.1; Aiden Walsh was third in 10:45.9, Josh Dueno was seventh in 11:15.1; and Tristan Tabije was 14th in 11:25.1.

In the varsity race, junior Charlie Grube took first place in 16:54.9, senior Tommy Basinger took second place in 17:30.3, sophomore Ben LePond was third in 17:33.9, senior Nicholas Cirelli was fourth in 18:10.1 and junior Eamon McConnon was seventh in 18:38.1.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Pirate program traveled to Holmdel Park in Holmdel to participate in the Shore Conference Invitational. The freshmen came in first place with 72 points.

Their top finishers were Carney, second place, 12:10.00; Chung, third place, 12:10.00; Walsh, ninth, 12:35.00; Dueno, 13:12.00; and Tabije, 13:32.00.

The JV team finished in ninth place. Their top finishers were sophomore Jack Flynn, 20:04; senior Matt Werner, 20:22; sophomore Ezana Zewge, 20:31; sophomore Kevin Peoples, 20:54; and junior Jackson Melchiore, 21:15.

The varsity finished in fifth place. Their top finishers were Grube, 17:39; Basinger, 18:01; sophomore Mercer Lord, 18:55; Cirelli, 20:06; and senior Malachi Michel, 20:21.

The Pirates will travel back to Cedar Grove Park on Thursday, Oct. 9, to run against Newark Academy, Nutley and Columbia in their final regular-season conference race of the season.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido

