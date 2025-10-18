Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team captured its third consecutive Super Essex Conference–American Division title on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove, defeating Columbia 15-45, Nutley 15-48 and Newark Academy 17-44 to complete the season with a 10-0 record.

In the varsity race, junior Charlie Grube won the race in 16 minutes, 54.60 seconds; senior Tommy Basinger was second in 17:01.04, sophomore Ben LePond was third in 17:15.22, junior Eamon McConnon was fourth in 17:50.64 and senior Michael Duff finished in fifth place in 17:57.48.

In the novice race, Seton Hall Prep finished in first place. Freshman Asher Carney was first in 17:32.60, fellow freshman Owen Chung was second in 18:27.25, freshman Aiden Walsh was fifth in 18:49.03, freshman Tristan Tabije was eighth in 18:58.75 and junior Jackson Melchiore was 10th in 18:59.10.

Chris Barnitt is in his 11th year as the SHP head coach and his teams have captured the American Division dual-meet titles seven times – 2016, 2019-21 and 2023-25. while finishing in second place four times in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Barnitt recently commented on the 2025 season.

“The 2025 cross-country season, as with all seasons, has been filled with unexpected challenges and surprises. Through it all, our varsity squad has remained steadfast and deeply committed to training and competing. We remain optimistic about our ability to perform well in the coming weeks of championship racing. Junior Charlie Grube and senior co-captain Tomming Basinger have been consistent and reliable racers and trainers all season and relish the opportunities to compete and take risks. It is always exciting to know that your scoring leaders look forward to the challenges of competition and are eager to push their boundaries.”

