October 18, 2025

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

October 8, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

October 8, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Newark Academy, improves to 7-3-1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Newark Academy, improves to 7-3-1

October 8, 2025

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 15, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025

