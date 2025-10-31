Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Irvington

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful homecoming afternoon, the Seton Hall Prep football team improved to 3-5 on the season with a 38-22 victory over Irvington High School at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Pirates improved their all-time series over the Irvington Blue Knights to 17-2. The series started in 1960.

After the Knights punted to the Pirates on their first drive of the game, Seton Hall took over on its 41-yard line and drove 59 yards in seven plays. On the final play of the drive, junior quarterback Jaylin Bullock found senior Brady Manzo in the right-hand corner of the end zone with a 9-yard touchdown pass. Senior Declan Farrell added the first of five extra points to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead with 6:38 left.

On Irvington’s next drive, they went 66 yards in seven plays, as sophomore quarterback Justin Spellman hit senior Jayden Herron with a 25-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked by freshman Charlie Hughes to keep the Pirate lead at 7-6 with 2:39 left.

In the second quarter, after an Irvington punt, the Pirates drove 41 yards in five plays, with Bullock hitting senior Aidan Grochowski on a 33-yard TD pass to give Seton Hall a 14-6 lead. Later in the quarter, after an Irvington punt, the Pirates drove 42 yards in 12 plays, capped by Farrell’s 22-yard field goal on the final play of the quarter to extend the Pirate lead to 17-6 at halftime.

The third quarter opened with Seton Hall receiving the kickoff. They drove 62 yards in five plays, with sophomore Leonard West running it in from the 5-yard line, as the Pirates extended the lead to 24-6 with 9:42 remaining. The big play in the drive was a 44-yard pass from Bullock to senior Joseph Proscia.

Irvington took the kickoff and drove 80 yards in nine plays, with Herron scoring from the 1-yard line. Spellman hit Ethan Seamen with the two-point pass to make the score 24-14 with 4:41 left. During the drive, Spellman was 5-of-5 passing for 84 yards. On the Pirates’ next drive, they drove 55 yards in 12 plays, with sophomore quarterback Ty Newcomb hitting Proscia with a 5-yard scoring pass to make the score 31-14 with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter.

After an Irvington punt, the Pirates drove 54 yards in five plays, with Bullock hitting Grochowski with an 8-yard TD pass to make the score 38-14 with 7:23 left.

On their next drive, Irvington drove 75 yards in three plays, with Herron rushing it in from the 3-yard line. Spellman hit Jamir Howell with the two-point pass to make the final 38-22. The big play in the drive was a 72-yard pass from Spellman to Jazai Reid.

SHP game stats

QB Bullock: 12-of-13 passing for 172 yards and 3 TDs.

RB West: 23 carries for 86 yards, 1 TD.

WR Proscia: 3 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD.

WR Grochowski: 4 catches for 63 yards, 2 TDs.

DE Hughes: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 blocked extra point.

Seton Hall will host Bergen Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

