Seton Hall Prep football team drops tough overtime decision vs. Chaminade

WEST ORANGE, NJ —0The Seton Hall Prep football lost a very tough 25-22 overtime game to Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Sept. 13. Justin Jones connected on a 33-yard field goal in the first overtime period, after the Pirates failed to score on their first possession in overtime.

Seton Hall opened the scoring in its first possession of the game, when they went 64 yards in 12 plays, capped by sophomore Ty Newcomb hitting junior Cadel Barilford with a 9-yard scoring pass. The extra point was blocked to keep the score 6-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Chaminade scored a touchdown with 6:02 left to take a 7-6 lead.

On the Pirates’ next possession, they drove 80 yards in seven plays, with sophomore Leonard West scoring around the right end for a 39-yard run. Senior Declan Farrell kicked the extra point to give the Pirates a 13-7 lead with 3:18 left.

Chaminade recovered a Seton Hall muffed punt on their 33-yard line and scored on an 11-yard scoring pass to take a 14-13 lead with :48 left.

In the third quarter, Farrell had a punt downed on the Chaminade 1-yard line. On the first play, senior Michael Hug broke through the line and tackled Arryn Blades in the end zone for a safety to give the Pirates a 15-14 lead with 4:46 left.

On Seton Hall’s next possession, they drove 48 yards on seven plays, with Barilford scoring on a 19-yard run. Farrell kicked the extra point and the Pirates led 22-14 with :54 left.

In the fourth quarter, the Flyers scored a touchdown with 10:24 left and added a two-point pass to tie the score at 22 with 10:24 left in regulation.

SHP final game statistics

Newcomb: 9 of 11 passing for 88 yards, 1 TD.

West: 16 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD.

Senior Bryce Robbins: 19 carries for 79 yards.

Hug: 13 tackles, 1 safety.

Junior Colin Moore: 9 tackles.

Senior Matthew Bednarski: 7 tackles.

Senior Drew Dawkins: 7 tackles.

Next game: The Pirates will host DePaul Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

