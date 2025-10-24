Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped a 40-7 decision to Don Bosco Prep on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to move to a 2-5 record.
On the fifth play of the Ironmen’s first drive, senior Michael Hug intercepted a Don Bosco pass on the 50-yard line and returned it to the Don Bosco 11-yard line. On the first play, junior quarterback Jaylin Bullock threw a swing pass to senior wide reciver Aiden Lockett and he scored from 11 yards out. Senior Declan Farrell kicked the extra point to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead just 2:24 into the game.
Don Bosco scored a touchdown on its next drive to tie the score later in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Ironmen scored two touchdowns and a safety to take a 23-7 halftime lead. In the third quarter, Don Bosco scored two touchdowns to extend its lead to 37-7. In the fourth quarter, the Ironmen added a field goal to produce the final.
SHP final game stats:
- Sophomore quarterback Ty Newcomb: 8-of-20 passing for 89 yards, 1 interception.
- Bullock: 4-of-5 passing, 28 yards, 1 TD.
- Sophomore running back Leonard West: 14 carries for 50 yards.
- Senior wide receiver Joseph Proscia: 4 catches for 55 yards.
- Lockett: 4 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD.
- Hug: 7 tackles, 1 interception.
- Senior DB Sean Hayes: 7 tackles, 1 interception..
- Junior DB Taylor Daniels: 7 tackles.
- Junior LB Colin Moore: 7 tackles.
- Junior LB Trevor Wilson: 7 tackles.
The Pirates will host Irvington on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m.
Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep