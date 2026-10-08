Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

WEST ORANGE — On Thursday night, Oct. 1, the Seton Hall Prep football team faced St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at Caven Point in Jersey City and dropped a 21-14 decision to the Marauders.

St. Peter’s scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead. The score remained the same until the third quarter. The Pirates took the second-half kickoff and drove 82 yards in nine plays and scored a touchdown when senior quarterback Jaylin Bullock hit junior Benjamin Ross with a 3-yard pass. Senior Jackson DeStefano tied the score at 7-7 with 9:45 left when he kicked the extra point.

The Pirates took the lead at 14-7 later in the quarter, when Kal’el Watson recovered a muffed St. Peter’s punt on their 39-yard line and drove for the touchdown in six plays, as junior quarterback Ty Newcomb scored on a quarterback sneak with 3:03 left and DeStefano added the extra point. St. Peter’s tied the score at 14-14 on the last play of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Pirates were driving in for the go-ahead touchdown, when they fumbled and St. Peter’s returned the fumble to their 4-yard line and scored a touchdown on their first play to take a 21-14 lead with 6:57 left. Seton Hall drove to the St. Peter’s 26-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

SHP game stats

Bullock: 8-of-17 passing, 64 yards, 1 TD. Newcomb: 3-of-7 passing, 45 yards. Sophomore Adonis Rabrun: 14 carries for 66 yards. Bullock: 8 carries for 60 yards. Junior Leonard Watson: 11 carries for 58 yards. Senior Cadel Barilford: 3 catches for 75 yards.

Senior linebacker Trevor Wilson: 10 tackles (4 solo).

This week the Pirates are on a bye week. They will host St. Joseph (Montvale) at 1 p.m.at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field on Saturday, Oct 17.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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