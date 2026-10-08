Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

October 8, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair B-SOCCER-SHPvWO1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair

September 30, 2026 45
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John FOOT-SHPvDelbarton1

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John

September 30, 2026 47
Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Delbarton FOOT-SHPpractice5

Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Delbarton

September 23, 2026 87
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season CROSS-SHP 09-08

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team has great start to the season

September 16, 2026 103

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