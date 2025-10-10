Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its fourth game in a row 42-3 to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

After a scoreless first quarter, St. Peter’s scored two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

After their second touchdown, the Pirates took over the ball on their 46-yard line. They drove to the St. Peter’s’ 20-yard line and senior Declan Farrell kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the Marauder lead to 14-3 at halftime.

In the second half, St. Peter’s scored two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to produce the final score.

SHP game stats

Junior quarterback Jaylin Bullock: 6-of-13 passing for 50 yards, 1 interception.

Sophomore running back Leonard Watson: 3 catches for 25 yards.

Junior linebacker Michael Ferrara: 14 tackles (4 solo).

Senior defensive back Sean Hayes: 11 tackles (5 solo).

The Pirates will travel to Pope John XXIII (Sparta) on Saturday, Oct. 11, for a noon start.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry