Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its fourth game in a row 42-3 to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.
After a scoreless first quarter, St. Peter’s scored two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
After their second touchdown, the Pirates took over the ball on their 46-yard line. They drove to the St. Peter’s’ 20-yard line and senior Declan Farrell kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the Marauder lead to 14-3 at halftime.
In the second half, St. Peter’s scored two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters to produce the final score.
SHP game stats
- Junior quarterback Jaylin Bullock: 6-of-13 passing for 50 yards, 1 interception.
- Sophomore running back Leonard Watson: 3 catches for 25 yards.
- Junior linebacker Michael Ferrara: 14 tackles (4 solo).
- Senior defensive back Sean Hayes: 11 tackles (5 solo).
The Pirates will travel to Pope John XXIII (Sparta) on Saturday, Oct. 11, for a noon start.
Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido