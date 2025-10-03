Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Delbarton

MORRIS TWP., NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 27, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Morris Township to take on Delbarton at William O. Regan Stadium. The Pirates dropped a 28-7 game to fall to 1-3 on the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Delbarton scored a touchdown with 3:15 left in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Seton Hall started its next drive on its 31-yard line. On the third play, sophomore quarterback Ty Newcomb hit sophomore Leonard West in the right flat and he scored down the right sideline for a 53-yard touchdown. Senior Declan Farrell added the extra point to tie the score with 2:22 left.

Delbarton retook the lead on its next drive to take a 14-7 lead with 1:24 left.

In the third quarter, the Green Wave scored two touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead. The fourth quarter was scoreless.

SHP fina game stats:

Newcomb: 11-of-19 passing for 100 yards, 1 TD.

Senior Bryce Robbins: 8 carries for 40 yards.

West: 5 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD.

Junior linebacker Colin Moore: 15 tackles.

Senior defensive back Sean Hayes: 14 tackles, including seven solo tackles

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Pirates will host St. Peter’s Prep at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange for a 2 p.m. start.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry