Seton Hall Prep football team tops St. John Vianney

Seton Hall Prep players celebrate with Pirate Nation after the 14-12 win over St. John Vianney in the season-opener.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful Friday afternoon, Aug. 29, the Seton Hall Prep football team opened its 2025 season with a 14-12 victory over St. John Vianney at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

After a scoreless first half, the Lancers opened the scoring when Zach LaBarca hit Khalyd Goodman-Ware with a 52-yard bomb with 9:29 left in the third quarter. The extra point attempt failed as they led 6-0. 

On the ensuing kickoff, senior Bryce Robbins took the kick on the Seton Hall 8-yard line and ran it straight up the middle before going down the right sideline for a Pirate touchdown with 9:13 left. Senior Declan Farrell added the extra point to give the Pirates a 7-6 lead.

Later in the quarter, sophomore Anthony Vinhal intercepted a Lancer pass and the Pirates started at their own 20-yard line and drove 80 yards in nine plays, with sophomore quarterback Ty Newcomb hitting senior wide receiver Aiden Lockett over the middle with a 27-yard TD pass with 1:16 left. Farrell added the extra point to extend the Pirate lead to 14-6. 

On their next possession, St. John Vianney drove 76 yards in 12 plays, with Corleii Thomas scoring around the left end with a 4-yard rush for the TD with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter. On the two-point conversion pass, junior end Joshua Griffith knocked down the LaBarca pass to keep the score at 14-12. 

Later in the quarter, the Pirates’ punt was fumbled on the return, caused by freshman Adonis Rabrun and recovered by junior Jayden Crawford, as the Pirates took over possession with 1:19 left. SHP proceeded to run out the clock. 

Following the game, SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald said, “We made plays on all three sides of the ball, as this was a full team effort.” Robbins said of his offensive line, “The offensive line did a great job today, as they have really grown since last year and I am really proud of them.” Senior linebacker Michael Hug commented, “The team really played tough today, as we were prepared and executed when we had to.”

SHP stats

Passing: Newcomb: 4-of-5 attempts for 64 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing: Sophomore Leonard West: 14 carries for 62 yards; Robbins: 17 carries for 49 yards.

Defense: Junior linebacker Colin Moore: 13 tackles; Hug: 10 tackles; senior safety Matthew Bednarski: 10 tackles.   

Pirate Notes — After a bye week, the Pirates will host Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.) on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Last season, the Pirates defeated the Flyers, 10-3, in Mineola, N.Y. In the all-time series with St. John Vianney, the Pirates are 2-0 over the Lancers, as they defeated them, 49-0, in the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non Public “A” playoffs. 

