Seton Hall Prep golf team enjoys 12-4 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team closed out its season with two victories last week to finish the season with a final record of 12-4.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Pirates edged Chatham, 161-162, at the Fairmont Country Club. Their top golfers were junior Evan Frey, 38; senior Griffin Derr, 40; and senior AJ Dickinson, 41.

On Wednesday, May 21, in their final match at the Essex County Country Club, the Pirates defeated Montclair, 152-170. Their top golfers were Dickinson, 37; freshman Lukas Devries, 37; junior Nash DePaul, 38; senior Michael Gallucci, 40; and junior Evan Frey, 40.