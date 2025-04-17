Seton Hall Prep hurler Patrick Cassels fires no-hitter

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game played last week, the Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeated Millburn, 11-0, at Porcello Field in West Orange on Tuesday, April 8, to improve to a 4-0 record on the season.

Junior right-hander Patrick Cassels only needed 54 pitches to throw a five-inning no-hitter, allowing one walk while striking out eight.

In the first inning, the Pirates scored two runs when junior Jordan Burwell had an RBI single and senior William Garrett hit a sac fly to right field.

The Pirates increased their lead to 7-0, scoring five runs in the second inning. Seniors Kaden Frei and William Mahala had RBI singles, while fellow senior Henry Ayers had an RBI double. The other run scored on a balk.

In the bottom of the fourth, junior Devin Aiken had a two-run single, while seniors Santino Czarecki and Frei had back-to-back RBI singles.

Following the game, Cassels said, “I relied mainly on my fastball and curve as I just tried to throw strikes and do my job, which is to get hitters out. I did not want to waste pitches or try to do too much in this cold weather. I feel very fortunate to pitch and play for the first class program we have here at the Prep.”

Head coach Michael Sheppard Jr. commented on Cassels’ performance. “Pat is an athletic baseball player who is skilled as a position player (outfielder) and as a pitcher. The key to his performance today was getting ahead of hitters.”

The following are upcoming games:

April 17: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Old Bridge, 11 a.m.

April 21: St. Joseph (Metuchen), noon.

April 23: Livingston, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep