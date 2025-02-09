Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team moves to 10-7-1 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-2 last week to move its record to 10-7-1 on the season.

On Monday, Jan. 27, the Pirates lost to Bergen Catholic, 2-1, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. The Pirates opened the scoring with 5:26 left in the second period on a goal by senior Andrew Tralongo, with assists from senior Matthew Smith and sophomore Ryan Murray.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Pirates dropped a 3-2 decision to St. Joseph (Montvale) at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, New York. Trailing 1-0, the Pirates tied the score on a goal by Smith, with assists from Murray and sophomore Owen McCree with 2:15 left in the first period.

In the second period, junior John Renzullo scored on assists by sophomores Ben Winston and Nicolas Wierczbowski to tie it 2-2. St. Joe’s broke the tie, scoring with 7:29 left in the third period.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to Princeton to take on Princeton Day School and defeated them, 3-2. In the first period, sophomore Dylan Mesler tied the score at 1-1 on assists by Renzullo and Wierzbowski.

The Pirates took a 2-1 lead when Renzullo scored on an assist by Mesler. After Princeton Day tied the score late in the second period, the Pirates won the game when Smith scored with just :52 left in the third period on assists by Tralongo and freshman Carter McLaughlin. Senior goalie Luke Ench had 37 saves.