Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to Non-Public quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, The second-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeated No. 15 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 15-3, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament on Saturday, May 31, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

The Pirates were led by senior Joe DelMauro, who scored five goals with one assist. Senior Nolan Sabel scored two goals with one assist and junior Bryce Pfeffer scored two goals.

Junior Owen Dunleavy, senior Jack Elfstrum, junior Drew Merklinger, sophomore Jack Merklinger, senior Joey Oakes and senior David Manzo each scored one goal. Senior Conor Keenan made seven saves and junior Brennan Lyons made three saves in goal. At the face-off X, senior Teddy Coyle was 8-for-10 and junior Lucas Angel was 4-for-7.

The Pirates were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Bergen Catholic (Oradell) on Tuesday, June 3, after press time. If the Pirates won, they will host the winner between No. 3 seed St. Augustine (Richland) and No. 6 seed Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone) in the semifinals on Friday, June 6.

The Super Essex Conference has announced its All American Division teams. The following SHP players were honored:

First Team – Sabel, DelMauro, Manzo, Angel, senior Clark Rich, senior Michael Clifford and senior Graham Coakley.

S econd Team – Dunleavy, Coyle, senior Charlie Killen, junior Sean Hayes, sophomore Jagger Zemachson and junior Cooper Christian.

Honorable Mention – senior Michael Meany.

The New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League has announced its All–Fitch–Pitt Division Teams. The following SHP players were honored: