Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team captures Non-Public state championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament title, defeating Don Bosco Prep, 12-6, at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Kean University in Union on Wednesday afternoon, June 11.

This is the second state title for the Pirates, as they defeated Christian Brothers Academy, 9-6, to capture the Group IV title in 2004.

Senior Nolan Sabel led the scoring with five goals and one assist, while fellow seniors Joe DelMauro scored three goals and Clark Rich scored two goals. Senior Michael Clifford and junior Owen Dunleavy each scored a goal. The Pirates were tied at 1-1 with the Ironmen after the first quarter and led, 5-4, at the half, scoring four goals in the second quarter.

The Pirates’ outstanding defense held Don Bosco to two goals in the second half, while SHP scored seven goals for the victory.

After the game, SHP head coach John Svec said, “We had a great game plan to gain possession through the faceoff and our defense was outstanding, causing turnovers and a relentless riding unit that kept throwing wrenches into the Don Bosco clear package.”

Sabel said, “Our defense was stellar, as David Manzo just absolutely crushed it all game. I have so much faith in that guy and he is my best friend.”

Manzo, a senior who finished with seven ground balls, said, “All week, we were working on our slide packages and we were locked in communicating off the ball and I knew my teammates had my back.”

Another key for the Pirates was neutralizing Don Bosco’s advantage in the faceoff circle. The Pirates were 10-of-19, as senior Teddy Coyle was 6-of-10 and junior Lucas Angel was 4-of-9 at the faceoff X. Senior goalie Conor Keenan had seven saves.

The following are SHP’s results in the finals:

2025 – SHP defeated Don Bosco Prep, 12-6.

2024 – Don Bosco Prep defeated SHP, 13-8.

2023 – Delbarton defeated SHP, 10-9, three overtimes.

2018 – Delbarton defeated SHP, 15-10.

2017 – Delbarton defeated SHP, 11-10.

2013 – Don Bosco Prep defeated SHP, 12-8.

2004 – SHP defeated Christian Brothers Academy, Group IV, 9-6.

1992 – SHP defeated Princeton Day School, NJISAA’s Group B championship, 4-2.

On Sunday afternoon, June 15, the Pirates were seeded No. 1 in the third annual Kirst Cup tournament. On Tuesday, June 17, the Pirates were scheduled to face No. 4 seed Manasquan at Kean University at 7 p.m., after press time. Manasquan defeated No. 5 seed Glen Ridge, 16-9, in the quarterfinals on Monday, June 16. If SHP won, they will face either No. 2 seed Summit or No. 3 seed Westfield on Thursday night, June 19, at 7 p.m. in the final. The Kirst Cup replaced the NJSIAA’s Tournament of Champions, which was discontinued after 22 seasons.

