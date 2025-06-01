Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats Moorestown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team traveled to Moorestown on Wednesday, May 21, and defeated the Quakers, 14-6.

The Pirates were led by Nolan Sabel, who scored seven goals with one assist, while fellow senior Clark Rich scored three goals with two assists.

Senior Charlie Killen and juniors Owen Dunleavy, Alex Ante and Quinlan Oakes each scored one goal. Senior goalie Colin Keenan had 12 saves. At the faceoff X, senior Teddy Coyle was 9-of-12 and junior Lucas Angel was 4-of-9.

The Pirates were seeded No. 2 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament. They will host the winner of No. 18 seed Bishop Eustace and No. 15 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) at a date and time to be announced this week.