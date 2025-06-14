Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team reaches Non-Public final

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two matches last week to reach the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public final.

The second-seeded Pirates were scheduled to face fourth-seeded Don Bosco Prep in the final at Kean University in Union on Wednesday night, June 11, after press time. This is a rematch of last year’s final, where Don Bosco defeated the Pirates, 13-8. The last state championship for the Pirates was in 2004, when they defeated Christian Brothers Academy,9-6.

On Tuesday, June 3, the Pirates defeated No. 7 seed Bergen Catholic, 13-1, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in the quarterfinal round. Senior Joe DelMauro scored three goals with two assists and junior Owen Dunleavy also scored three goals to lead the Pirates. Senior Nolan Sabel scored two goals with two assists. Sophomores Jagger Zemachson and Jack Merklinger, and junior Bryce Pfeffer each scored one goal. At the face-off X, senior Teddy Coye was 6-of-8 and junior Lucas Angel was 6-of-6. In goal, senior Conor Keenan made three saves and junior Brennan Lyons made four saves.

Two days later at home, the Pirates defeated third-seeded St. Augustine, 13-8, in the semifinal round. Dunleavy and DelMauro each scored four goals with two assists, while senior Clark Rich also scored four goals. Senior Dylan Oakes also scored for the Pirates. Keenan was outstanding in goal with 13 saves. Coyle was 7-of-13 and Angel was 7-of-12 at the face-off X. The Pirates won their fifth straight game and improved to 18-3 on the season.