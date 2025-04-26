Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team rolls to more wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three games last week to improve to 6-2 on the season.

On Monday, April 14, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 16-3, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Junior Owen Dunleavy led the scoring with four goals and three assists, while senior Nolan Sabel scored two goals with two assists, senior Joe DelMauro had two goals with one assist, and senior Charlie Killen had two goals. Junior Lucas Angel was 8-of-8 at the faceoff dot, while senior Teddy Coyle was 5-of-6 and junior Michael Scurti was 6-of-7. Senior Conor Keenan had four saves in goal, while junior Nixon Purnell had one save. Senior David Manzo had five ground balls.

On Thursday, April 17, the Pirates traveled to Timonium, Maryland, to face St. Paul’s School at Martin D. Tullai Field at George L. Mitchell Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Crusaders, 12-7. Sabel led the scoring with three goals and four assists, while DelMauro

had three goals with one assist, and Dunleavy scored two goals. Angel was 5-of-10 at the faceoff dot, while Coyle was 6-of-11. Keenan had six saves.

Junior Sean Hayes had seven ground balls.

On Saturday, April 19, the Pirates hosted Fairfield Prep (Conn.) and defeated them, 14-7. Sabel led the scoring with five goals, senior Clark Rich had three goals and senior Jack Elfstrum had two goals. Coyle was 8-of-12 and Angel was 7-of-10 at the faceoff dot. Keenan had seven saves. Manzo had five ground balls.

The Pirates were scheduled to host Summit on Tuesday, April 22, and host Caldwell on Thursday, April 24, at 4:30 p.m. before visiting The Hun School on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.