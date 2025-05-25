Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week, goes to 14-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team split its two matches last week to up its record to 14-3 on the season.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Pirates traveled to Greenwich, Conn., to take on Brunswick School and lost, 13-7.

Senior Joe DelMauro scored two goals and one assist, while senior Nolan Sabel scored one goal with four assists. Other goal scorers were seniors Charlie Killen, Dylan Oakes and Clark Rich, and junior Owen Dunleavy. At the face off X, senior Teddy Coyle was 6-of-12, while junior Lucas Angel was 7-of-11. Junior Sean Hayes picked up five ground balls. Senior Conor Keenan had 12 saves.

On Saturday, May 17, the Pirates traveled to Montclair and defeated the Mounties, 18-4.

The offense was led by Sabel, who scored four goals and one assist, while DelMauro scored three goals with six assists, Dunleavy also scored three goals with two assists.

Oakes had two goals, and junior Quinlan Oakes, senior Jack Elfstrom, sophomore Jack Merklinger, junior Cooper Christian, senior Michael Clifford and Hayes each had one goal.

Hayes and sophomore Jagger Zemachson each had four ground balls. At the faceoff X, Angel was 6-of-7, Coyle was 4-of-6 and junior Michael Scurti was 6-of-9. Keenan had nine saves, while junior Brennan Lyons had six saves.

The Pirates traveled to Moorestown on Tuesday, May 20, after press time, and will host St. Joseph (Montvale) on Saturday, May 24.