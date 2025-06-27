Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins Kirst Cup, caps 21-3 season as No. 1 team in the state

WEST ORANGE/UNION, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team recently won the third annual Kirst Cup, which took place at Alumni Stadium at Kean University in Union.

In the semifinals, the Pirates defeated Manasquan, 8-6. Senior Charlie Killen scored his second goal of the game on an assist by sophomore Jack Merklinger with 1:51 left to give the Pirates a 7-6 lead. Merklinger added an insurance goal with :37 left to give them the 8-6 victory. Other goal scorers were senior Nolan Sabel and juniors Lucas Angel, Owen Dunleavy, Quinlan Oakes and Bryce Pfeffer. Senior goalie Conor Keenan had 16 saves. Senior Teddy Coyle won nine of 14 faceoffs.

Following the game, Killen said, “We are fortunate to play this late in June. We just don’t want the season to end and we are ready for the challenge to play a very good Westfield team.”

Two days later, the Pirates outlasted a very tough Westfield team and two weather delays to defeat them, 8-5, in the final. The Pirates led, 6-4, with 11:14 left in the third quarter when Merklinger scored on an assist by Killen. In the fourth quarter, there was an hour-and-30-minute delay before Westfield scored with 7:45 left to cut the lead to 6-5. Sabel made it 7-5 with 2:25 left on an assist by Pfeffer, and Killen scored the final goal with 1:30 left.

Following the game, Sabel said, “Westfield always comes out ready to go and they are always going to give us their best, but we have to handle the challenge, despite the weather delay.” Teddy Coyle won 13 of 14 faceoffs, while Keenan made 12 saves and the defense did a splendid job of choking off angles for the Westfield shooters.

SHP first-year head coach John Svec said, “This is the deepest shortstick defensive middie group I have ever been around and coached. Senior Graham Coakley is certainly one of the best middies I have ever had. He just loves the game and he has a drive to be great and is a student of the game.”

The Pirates finished the season with a 21-3 record.

After the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association discontinued the Tournament of Champions, the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association, along with the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation, co-sponsored this event in memory of Kyle Kirst, a revered New Jersey lacrosse coach, mentor and friend.

Kyle dedicated more than 30 years to coaching at youth and high school levels. He is remembered as a devoted family man, an exceptional teacher and a passionate advocate for the sport of lacrosse. Two of his five boys are Seton Hall Prep alumni – Colin (Class of 2016) and Cole (2018).

The following are SHP’s rankings:

No. 1 in New Jersey in the final NJ.com poll.

No. 18 in the Lax Numbers National poll.

No. 10 in the Lax Numbers Mid-Atlantic Region poll.

No. 1 in the Lax Numbers New Jersey poll.

No. 15 in the USA Lax Magazine National poll.

No. 9 in the Q-Collar Top 25 National Power Boys High School Final Rankings.

Kirst Cup results

Quarterfinals

Manasquan 15, Glen Ridge 10.

Semifinals

Westfield 8, Summit 7 (2 OT).

Seton Hall Prep 8, Manasquan 6.

Final

Seton Hall Prep 8, Westfield 5.

Kirst Cup championship results

2023 – Ridgewood 9, Summit 6.

2024 – Summit 7, Westfield 5.

2025 – Seton Hall Prep 8, Westfield 5.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep