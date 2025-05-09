Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins seventh straight, improves to 10-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game of the week, the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeated Iona Prep, 12-9, to raise its record to 10-2 on the season. The Pirates extended their winning streak to seven games.

SHP was led by senior Nolan Sabel, four goals and one assist; junior Owen Dunleavy, three goals and one assist; senior Clark Rich, two goals and two assists; senior Joe DelMauro, one goal and two assists: senior Dylan Oakes, one goal and one assist; and junior Bryce Pfeffer, one goal. Senior Conor Keenan had eight saves in goal, junior Lucas Angel won 10 of 11 faceoffs and senior Teddy Coyle won nine of 11 faceoffs.

The Pirates have been selected as the top seed in the 21st Essex County Tournament. They will face No. 9 seed Columbia on Monday, May 5, in the quarterfinal round at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The semifinals were scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, at the higher seed. The final will take place on Saturday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m. at West Essex High School in North Caldwell. The Pirates will be looking to capture their 15th ECT title and 12th consecutive title. They have appeared in 17 finals.