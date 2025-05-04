Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins six consecutive games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to six games and improve a 9-2 record.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Pirates hosted Summit at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and defeated the Hilltoppers, 7-5. Senior Joe DelMauro led the scoring with three goals and one assist, while senior Clark Rich scored two goals and added one assist. Junior Owen Dunleavy and senior Charlie Killen each scored one goal. Senior goalie Conor Keenan made seven saves. At the faceoff X, junior Lucas Angel was 7-of-7 and senior Teddy Coyle was 6-of-7.

On Thursday, April 24, Seton Hall hosted Caldwell and defeated the Chiefs, 10-3. Keenan had 10 saves. Coyle was 5-of-7 at the faceoff X. Senior Nolan Sabel had three goals and two assists; Dunleavy had two goals and two assists; junior Alex Ante had two goals; and junior Quinlan Oakes, senior Dylan Oakes and junior Drew Merklinger each had one goal.

On Saturday, April 26, the Pirates traveled to Princeton to take on The Hun School and defeated them, 18-2. They were led by Sabel, who scored four goals. Junior Anthony Mack, Dunleavy, junior Bryce Pfeffer and Ante each scored two goals.

The following scored one goal apiece: Rich, Quinlan Oakes, junior Shawn Fusco, sophomore Derek Sabel and junior Davis Parkin. At the faceoff X, junior Michael Scurti was 5-of-5, while Coyle was 4-of-6 and Angel was 3-of-6.

