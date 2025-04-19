Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two games, moves to 3-2 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 2-1 last week to increase its record to 3-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Pirates defeated Bernards, 15-4, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The top scorers were senior Nolan Sabel, three goals, three assists; senior Charlie Killen, three goals; senior Joe DelMauro, two goals, one assist; and senior Clark Rich, two goals. On faceoffs, senior Teddy Coyle was 6-of-6, junior Lucas Angel was 5-of-6 and junior Michael Scurti was 5-of-7.

Two days later, the Pirates hosted Westfield and defeated them, 11-5. The Pirates were led by Sabel, who scored four goals and added three assists; and DelMauro, who had two goals and two assists. At the faceoff dot, Coyle was 9-of-12 and Angel was 5-of-6. Senior goalie Conor Keenan had nine saves.

On Saturday, April 12, the Pirates traveled to Cocoziello Lacrosse Field at William O. Regan Stadium on the campus of Delbarton in a battle of the top two teams in New Jersey. The Pirates fell behind 5-0 in the second quarter and 6-2 at the half before rallying hard in the second half. But the comeback fell short as they lost, 8-5.

Sabel scored three goals, while Killen and Rich scored the other two goals. Keenan had seven saves. Coyle was 4-of-9 and Angel was 3-of-6 at the faceoff dot.

The Pirates were scheduled to host Livingston on Monday, April 14. They will travel to Maryland to face St. Paul’s School on Thursday, April 18, and return ome to host Fairfield Prep (Conn.) on Saturday, April 19, at noon.