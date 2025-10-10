This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday night, Oct. 6, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team broke a two-match losing streak, defeating Newark Academy 2-0 in Livingston. The Pirates improved to 7-3-1 on the season.

After a scoreless first half, junior Matthew Pasternak opened the scoring just 3:42 into the second half on assists by senior Clayton Thomas and sophomore Henry Foucaud. Senior Cian O’Connor closed out the scoring for the Pirates with 3:17 left on a shot into the upper-right hand corner of the goal on assists by sophomore Finnigan Salamone and senior Adrian Barrett. Junior goalie Liam Collins had three saves to record his first clean sheet of the season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Pirates traveled to Van Brunt Field on the campus of Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair. The Pirates dropped a 3-0 decision to the Cougars.

With 11:20 left in the first half, Collins stopped a penalty kick, but MKA scored just :40 later to take a 1-0 lead.

MKA extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:28 into the second half and scored the final goal with 11:15 left. The Pirates outshot the Cougars 8-7.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the Pirates traveled to South Huntington (N.Y.) to face St. Anthony High School at Cy Donnelly Field at James C. Metzger Stadium. Seton Hall lost a tough match 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, the Friars scored with 33:42 left in the second half to take a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates tied the score at 1-1 when O’Connor connected on a free kick with 23:00 left.

The Friars retook the lead with 2:29 left in the match. Senior goalie Rocco Quilici had four saves and senior Jack Snyder had three saves for SHP.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

