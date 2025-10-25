Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team traveled to the Westampton Sports Complex in Westampton on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in its final regular-season scheduled game to take on Life Center Academy. The Pirates defeated the Warriors 3-1.

The Pirates opened the scoring with 26:40 left in the first half, when senior Damian Ramirez scored on assists by seniors Bernardo Tinajero and Cian O’Connor.

They increased their lead to 2-0, when with 7:00 left O’Connor scored on assists by junior John Bigley and sophomore Henry Foucaud.

In the second half with 12:00 left, Foucaud scored on assists by Ramirez and O’Connor to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead, before Life Center scored late in the match.

Senior Jack Snyder had three saves to pick up the victory.

In the seeding of the 51st Essex County Tournament, it was announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14, that the Pirates received the fourth seed and were scheduled to host No. 13 seed West Essex on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at 4:15 p.m.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the higher-seeded team’s field.

The semifinals will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at Livingston High School at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The finals will be held at Caldwell High School at 5 p.m., while the ECT girls final will follow at 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry