October 25, 2025

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep Taylor Danielsvs.Don Bosco, Oct. 18SHP lost 40-7Photo by PJ Candido/SHP

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep

October 22, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record B-SOCCER-SHPvNA

Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John FOOT-SHPvPJ2

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

October 22, 2025
Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy LOGO-Glen-Ridge 3

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

October 22, 2025
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament LOGO-Glen-Ridge 4

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025

