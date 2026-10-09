Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team had a tough week, dropping two matches.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Pirates traveled to Riverfront Park in Newark to take on the top team in the country, St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark). They dropped a 5-0 decision to the Grey Bees. Senior goalie Liam Collins had nine saves.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the team traveled to Keane Field at Christian Brothers Academy to participate in the Non-Public “A” Showcase against Christian Brothers Academy and dropped a 4-0 decision to the Colts. Collins had six saves in goal, as the Pirates record dropped to 7-4 on the season.

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