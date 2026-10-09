October 9, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

October 6, 2026 19
Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair B-SOCCER-SHPvWO1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats Montclair

September 30, 2026 51
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John FOOT-SHPvDelbarton1

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Pope John

September 30, 2026 51
Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Delbarton FOOT-SHPpractice5

Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Delbarton

September 23, 2026 91

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

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West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak LOGO-WO 2

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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team posts victories B-SOCCER-GRpractice2 3

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Glen Ridge HS field hockey team wins second straight game LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

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