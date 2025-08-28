Seton Hall Prep soccer team gears up for season

Seton Hall Prep head coach Marty Berman talks to his players during the game against West Orange.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team will begin the regular season Aug. 28, when the Pirates host Columbia at 4 p.m. at Brenan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

The Pirates are coming off a 15-6-1 season last fall.

SHP head coach Marty Berman enters his 40th year as the Pirates head coach.

The following is the Pirates’ schedule:

  • Aug. 28: Columbia, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 2: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 4: at East Side (Newark), 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: Montclair, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 14: Main Line High School Showcase, vs. Landon School (Bethesda, Md.), at Kirkwood Sports Complex in New Castle, Del., 12:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: Nutley, 4:15 p.m.
  • Sept. 24: at West Orange, 5 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: at Westfield, 11:30 a.m.
  • Sept. 30: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: American History, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 4: at St. Anthony (South Hunterdon, N.Y.), 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: at Newark Academy, 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 9: Dover, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: St. Thomas Aquinas, 12:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 14: at Life Center, 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 21: 51st Essex County Tournament first round, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: ECT quarterfinal round, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 27: ECT semifinal round, at Livingston, 5 and 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 30: ECT final, at Caldwell, 5 p.m.

