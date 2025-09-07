Seton Hall Prep soccer team kicks off season with 1-0 win over Columbia

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team opened the 2025 season by defeating Columbia, 1-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Sophomore Henry Foucaud scored off of a header with 1:40 left in the second half to give the Pirates the lead. Senior Clayton Thomas threw the ball in to senior Andre Hope, who flicked it onto Foucaud, who headed it home.

Senior Jack Snyder had four saves to record his first varsity shutout.

Following the game, Foucaud said, “I played with a lot of energy today, being it was my first varsity game and I was super excited after I scored the game-winning goal.”

Jack Snyder said, “It feels amazing to get the shutout and the team victory, being it was my first varsity game.”

The Pirates were scheduled to host Glen Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after press time and will travel to Newark to take on East Side on Thursday, Sept. 4.

