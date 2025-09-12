Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 3-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won two matches to raise its record to 3-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the Pirates defeated Glen Ridge 1-0 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Senior William Pearce opened the scoring with a penalty kick with 19:46 left in the second half. A little more than seven minutes later, senior Bernardo Tinajero connected off of passes from seniors Sebastian Cempron and Cian O’Connor. Senior Rocco Quilici had 11 saves to record his first varsity clean sheet.

After the game, Quilici said, “I felt great out there today. The last three years watching the varsity play while I played for the freshman and JV teams, I didn’t think that I would get on the field for the varsity. This is a great way to start the season.”

On Thursday, Sept. 4, the Pirates traveled to Newark to take on East Side and defeated the Red Raiders 3-0 at Eddie Moraes Stadium. Senior George Stonbely opened the scoring with 28:52 left in the first half on assists by O’Connor and John Bigley.

In the second half, junior Matthew Pasternak made it 2-0 on assists by Tinajero and sophomore Henry Foucaud with 20:00 left and sophomore Finnigan Salamone closed out the scoring for the Pirates on an assist by sophomore Ciaran Bateson with 16:00 left. Senior goalkeeper Jack Snyder did not face a shot in the first half, while Quilici had two saves in the second half.

Following the contest, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “It was a great win today here at East Side because this is a tough place to play. It was also nice to see all three goal scorers get their first varsity goal today.”

