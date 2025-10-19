Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won two matches last week to raise its record to 9-3-1. The Pirates extended their winning streak to three games.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the Pirates defeated Dover 4-2. They scored three goals in the first half to take a 3-0 lead. Damian Ramirez scored on an assist by fellow senior Clayton Thomas with 16:50 left. Sophomore Finnigan Salamone followed that goal, scoring with 8:31 left, on assists by seniors George Stonbely and Bernardo Tinajero. The final goal was scored by senior Cian O’Connor on an assist by Stonbely with 3:53 left. In the second half, Dover scored to make it 3-1 before senior Adrian Barrett scored on an assist by O’Connor with 6:27 left. Dover closed out the scoring with 1:26 left. Junior Liam Collins had four saves to pick up the victory.

In their last regular-season scheduled home game, the Pirates defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 11.

After the Trojans scored 8 minutes into the match, the Pirates tied the score with 23:27 left when Ramirez scored on assists by junior Matt Pasternak and senior Sebastian Cempron. Seton Hall took a 2-1 lead when O’Connor scored an unassisted goal with 9:25 left. In the second half, Ramirez scored with 18:53 left on an assist by senior Andre Hope. Salamone closed out the scoring with 16:08 left on an assist by Tinajero. Senior Jack Snyder had eight saves to pick up the victory.

The Pirates will travel to Burlington County to take on Life Center Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Westampton Sports complex in Westampton.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry