October 19, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John FOOT-SHPvPJ2

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0 CROSS-SHP2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

October 8, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row FOOT-SHPvSPP1

Seton Hall Prep football team loses fourth game in a row

October 8, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 14
FOOT-SHPvPJ2

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 31
FOOT-EOvWO5

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 1
Farad Green Jr.

West Orange HS senior football co-captain Farad Green Jr. reaches 2,000 career rushing yards

Editor October 15, 2025 38
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team improves to 14-0 record

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 61
CROSS-SHP2

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team raises record to 7-0

Jeff Goldberg October 8, 2025 69

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record B-SOCCER-SHPvNA 1

Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record

October 15, 2025
Cheer for the Cure BLM-Cheer Cure2-C 2

Cheer for the Cure

October 15, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title LOGO-SHP-Pirate 3

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division 3-peat title

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Fernandez 4

Bloomfield HS lineman Shane Fernandez is Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 15, 2025

You may have missed

B-SOCCER-SHPvNA

Seton Hall Prep soccer team surges to 9-3-1 record

Jeff Goldberg October 15, 2025 5
BLM-Cheer Cure2-C

Cheer for the Cure

webmaster October 15, 2025 8
MAP-Coming Out1-C

Coming Out Day is celebrated

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 15, 2025 10
BLM-Columbus Day6-C

UNICO honors Columbus essay winners

Daniel Jackovino October 15, 2025 12