Seton Hall Prep swim team sweeps races against Caldwell

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only race scheduled last week, the Seton Hall Prep swimming team defeated Caldwell, 135-31. They won all 11 races to improve to 11-0 on the season.
The following are the SHP winners:
- 200-yard freestyle: senior Connor O’Neill, 1 minute, 52.23 seconds.
- 200 individual medley: freshman Bryan Dos Santos, 2:11.16.
- 50 freestyle: junior John Bettinger, 25.04.
- 100 butterfly: senior George Peralvo, 1:01.27.
- 100 freestyle: senior Karl Burghardt, 53.54.
- 500 freestyle: sophomore Ryan Pelosi, 5:32.17.
- 100 backstroke: freshman West Morsa, 1:03.02.
- 100 breaststroke, junior Sean Clark, 1:09.19.
- 200 medley relay: Dos Santos, Morsa, senior Kyle Phillips and senior John Sagui, 1:49.69.
- 200 freestyle relay: Sagui, Peralvo, O’Neill and senior Luke Chua, 1:35.09.
- 400 freestyle relay: Bettinger, Sagui, Peralvo and senior Matthew Lynch, 3:43.62.