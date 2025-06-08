Seton Hall Prep track and field team impresses at Non-Public ‘A’ Group Championships

WEST ORANGE/GALLOWAY TWP., NJ — In its final meet of the season, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to Stockton University in Galloway Township to participate in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Group Championships on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31. The Pirates finished with 18 team points.

Senior Malcolm McCloud finished in first place in the high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches.

The 4×100-meter relay finished in fourth place in 42.57 seconds. The runners are sophomore Taylor Daniels, senior Max Figueroa, sophomore Cadel Barilford-Stocking, and senior Caleb Pasols. The 4×400-meter relay team also finished in fourth place in 3 minutes, 24.02 seconds. The runners are junior Logan Barnett, Barilford-Stocking and juniors Sean Torres and Sebastian Studzinski.