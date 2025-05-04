Seton Hall Prep track team compete at Penn Relays, Paul H. Beck Relays

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team was represented by two relay teams at the 129th Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 24.

The 4×100-meter relay team ran 43.93 seconds and the 4×400-meter relay team ran 2 minutes, 25.79 seconds.

On Saturday, April 26, the Pirates participated in the Paul H. Beck Memorial Relays at Millburn High School. The following are their top finishers:

In the high jump, senior Malcolm McCloud took first place at 6 feet, 2 inches; and senior Alex Pilipski took second place at 5-10.

Senior Matthew Oess took first place in the pole vault at 12-6.08.

Senior Marcellus McCloud took third place in the discus at 128-0.

Sophomore Tristan Bennett took fourth place in the javelin at 136-5.

The 4×1,600-meter relay team took second place in 19:44.53.

The 4×100-meter relay team took third place in 43.85.

The 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay team took second place in 1:04.66.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3:29.12.

The 4,000-meter distance medley relay team took fourth place in 11:38.85.

The sprint medley relay team took second place in 3:43.34.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:50.23.

In the novice shot put, sophomore Domenic Carratello took first place at 38-5.50 and freshman Emeka Oparazi took third place at 34-5.50.