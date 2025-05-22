Seton Hall Prep track team excels at Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team took second place overall at the Essex County Championships on Thursday, May 8, and Monday, May 12, at Schools Stadium in Newark.
The following are their top finishes:
- 4×400-meter hurdles: first place, 3 minutes, 22.03 seconds.
- 200-meter dash: sophomore Taylor Daniels, second place, 22.33.
- Pole vault: senior Matthew Oess, second place, 11 feet, 6 inches; junior Colin Rodger, third place, 10-6; senior Nick Reinna, fourth place, 10-6.
- Javelin: sophomore Tristan Bennett, third place, 144-2; senior William Morrow, sixth place, 135-7.
- Shot put: senior Nehemiah Tynes, third place, 47-5.75.
- 100-meter dash: senior Maximus Figueroa, fourth place, 11.15 seconds.
- High jump: senior Malcolm McCloud, fourth place, 5 feet, 10 inches.
- Discus: Marcellus McCloud, fourth place, 143-9; sophomore Kevin Lucky, fifth place, 136-10.
- 3,200-meter dash: sophomore Charlie Grube, fifth place, 10 minutes, 08.94 seconds; junior Andrew Burkitt, sixth place, 10:17.01.
- 110-meter hurdles: Malcolm McCloud, sixth place, 15.68.