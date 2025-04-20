Seton Hall Prep track team excels in first meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its first outdoor meet of the spring season, the Seton Hall Prep track and field team traveled to Keuffel Stadium at The Lawrenceville School to compete in the New Jersey Independent School Athletic Association’s Track & Field Relays. This meet had no team scores. but the Pirates did great.

The following are their top finishers:

The Pirates took first place in the following events: 4×100-meter relay, 43.84 seconds; 4×110-meter shuttle hurdle relay, 1 minute, 08.16 seconds; 4×200-meter relay, 1:33.35; and 4×400-meter relay, 3:31.93.

In the long jump, senior Aidan Lockett took first place at 20 feet, 7.25 seconds and senior Alex Pilipski took third place at 20-3.25.

In the triple jump, senior Nick Reinna took first place at 40-1.25 and junior Robert O’Reilly took fourth place at 35-4.5.

In the pole vault, senior Matthew Oess took first place at 11-0 and Reinna took fourth place at 10-0.

Senior Malcolm McCloud took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.71. He also took second place in the high jump at 6-2.

The 4800-meter relay took second place in 8:50.37.

The distance medley relay team took second place at 11:22.59.

In the discus, senior Marcellus McCloud took third place at 141-2 and sophomore Tristan Bennett took fourth place at 123-0.

Senior William Morrow took third place in the javelin at 142-8.