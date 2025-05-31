Seton Hall Prep track team hosts NJCTC Season Finale, posts fine results

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team recently hosted the New Jersey Catholic Track Conference Season Finale Open at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.
No team scores were kept.
The following are the Pirates’ top finishers:
- 400-meter dash: first place, junior Sebastian Studzinski, 49.84 seconds; fourth place, junior Sean Torres, 50.88.
- 800-meter run: second place, junior Logan Barnett, 2 minutes, 01.65; third place, junior Preston Townsend, 2:04.70.
- 1,600-meter run; first place, junior Tommy Basinger, 4:42.99; second place, junior Andrew Burkitt, 4:53.30; third place, junior Michael Duff, 5:06.43; fourth place, Townsend, 5:07.99.
- 3,200-meter run: second place, Basinger, 10:13.51; third place, Burkitt, 10:29.37; fourth place, sophomore Charlie Grube, 10:34.29.
- 110-meter hurdles: third place, senior Malcolm McCloud, 15.13.
- 400-meter hurdles: third place, Barnett, 59.25.
- 4×100-meter relay: first place, 42.59.
- 4×200-meter relay: second place, 1:29.88.
- High jump: first place, McCloud, 6 feet, 2 inches; second place, senior Alex Pilipski, 6-2.
- Long jump: first place, Pilipski, 21-0; third place, freshman Nathaniel Chen, 20-4.25.
- Pole vault: first place, senior Matthew Oess, 12-0; third place, senior Nick Reina, 11-0; fourth place, junior Colin Rodgers, 10-0.
- Discus: second place, senior Marcellus McCloud, 144-6.