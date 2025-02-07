Seton Hall Prep wrestling team goes 4-1 for the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 4-1 last week in dual meets to raise its record to 8-6 on the season. The Pirates defeated Livingston, 67-4, on Wednesday, Jan. 29; and West Essex, 45-22, on Friday, Jan. 31.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Benedict’s Prep, the Pirates participated in a quad meet. They lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 49-20, before defeating Passaic County Tech, 40-31; and St. Benedict’s, 77-4.
The following are the SHP top wrestlers this season:
- Senior 190-pounder Clark Rich, 22-5 record. • Junior 215-pounder Rocco Salerno, 17-1.
- Sophomore-pounder Tyler Yildiz, 15-9.
- Junior 175-pounder Brandon Papa, 14-10.
- Senior 120-pounder Anthony Pellegrino, 13-3.
- Junior 126-pounder Andre Morero, 13-6.
- Junior 113-pounder Joe Viola, 12-6.
- Sophomore 106-pounder Preston Nitche, 12-7.
- Freshman 132-pounder Michael Pocius, 12-9.