Seton Hall Prep wrestling team goes 4-1 for the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 4-1 last week in dual meets to raise its record to 8-6 on the season. The Pirates defeated Livingston, 67-4, on Wednesday, Jan. 29; and West Essex, 45-22, on Friday, Jan. 31.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Benedict’s Prep, the Pirates participated in a quad meet. They lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 49-20, before defeating Passaic County Tech, 40-31; and St. Benedict’s, 77-4.

The following are the SHP top wrestlers this season: