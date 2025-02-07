Seton Hall Prep wrestling team goes 4-1 for the week

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep wrestling team goes 4-1 for the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team went 4-1 last week in dual meets to raise its record to 8-6 on the season. The Pirates defeated Livingston, 67-4, on Wednesday, Jan. 29; and West Essex, 45-22, on Friday, Jan. 31. 

On Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Benedict’s Prep, the Pirates participated in a quad meet. They lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 49-20, before defeating Passaic County Tech, 40-31; and St. Benedict’s, 77-4. 

The following are the SHP top wrestlers this season: 

  • Senior 190-pounder Clark Rich,  22-5 record. • Junior 215-pounder Rocco Salerno, 17-1.
  • Sophomore-pounder Tyler Yildiz, 15-9. 
  • Junior 175-pounder Brandon Papa, 14-10.
  • Senior 120-pounder Anthony Pellegrino, 13-3.
  • Junior 126-pounder Andre Morero, 13-6.
  • Junior 113-pounder Joe Viola, 12-6. 
  • Sophomore 106-pounder Preston Nitche, 12-7.
  • Freshman 132-pounder Michael Pocius, 12-9.

 

  

