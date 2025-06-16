Seton Hall Prep’s Malcolm McCloud leaps to success at Meet of Champions

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes participated in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken High School in Pennsauken on Wednesday, June 4.

Senior Malcolm McCloud finished in sixth place in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 4 inches.

The 4×100-meter relay team finished in 22nd place in 44.28 seconds. The quartet consisted of sophomore Taylor Daniels, freshman Nathaniel Chen, sophomore Cadel Barilford-Stockling and senior Caleb Pasols.

The 4×400-meter relay team finished in 17th place in 3 minutes, 24.36 seconds. The quartet consisted of junior Sean Torres, junior Sebastian Studzinski, Barilford-Stockling and junior Logan Barnett.