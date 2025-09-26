WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Sept. 16, in the second race of the Super Essex Conference season, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team defeated Bloomfield High School 15-49 and Montclair Kimberley Academy 15-50 to raise its record to 4-0 on the season.

In the varsity race, which is 5 miles, junior Charlie Grube won in 17 minutes, 12.36 seconds. Senior Tommy Basinger was second in 17:22.42. Sophomore Ben LePond was third in 17:57.69. Senior Logan Barnett was fourth in 18:21.22, and senior Nicholis Cirelli was fifth in 18:29.26.

In the freshmen race, which is run in 2 miles, Owen Chung took third place in 11:36.19. Tristan Tabije took fifth place in 12:18.80. Aiden Walsh was seventh in 12:25.13. Josh Dueno was eighth in 12:25.90 and Ethan Bedoya was 20th in 13:07.60.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Pirates program went to the Magee Memorial Class Meet at Greystone–Central Park in Morris Plains. In the senior race, their top finishers were Basinger, 17:14.8; Michael Duff, 18:45.4, Malachi Michel, 19:12.2; Matt Werner, 19:27.1; and Jason Honore, 21:04.9.

In the junior race, the top finishers were Grube, 17:14.1; Eamon McConnon, 17:44.4; Sal Mehalaris, 19:23.6; William Mott, 20:39.7; and Jackson Melchiore, 20:55.8.

In the sophomore race, their top finishers were LePond, 17:44.3; Ezena Zewge, 19:16.2; Jack Flynn, 19:48.0; Michael Carew, 19:55.6; and Jamahl Mwangi, 20:07.0. In the freshmen race, their top finishers were Asher Carney, 10:32.3; Aiden Walsh, 10:54.4; Josh Dueno, 11:49.5; Ethan Bedoya, 12:15.6; and Nathan Plump, 12:17.8.

