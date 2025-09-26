WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its second game in a row in a 38-14 decision to DePaul at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

DePaul built a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, when the Pirates started their drive with 1:48 left. They went 78 yards in six plays and scored with just :08 left, when sophomore quarterback Ty Newcomb hit senior Aiden Lockett down the middle with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Senior Declan Farrell hit the extra point to make the score 10-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, DePaul scored two touchdowns on a pass and an interception return to take a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter. DePaul scored on a pass and a rush to take a 38-7 lead. After the second touchdown, Seton Hall took possession on its 38-yard line and drove 62 yards in 11 plays, with senior quarterback Brady Manzo hitting senior Sawyer Lesh with an 11-yard scoring pass and Farrell adding the extra point with :45 left to produce the final score.

SHP game stats:

Newcomb: 6-of-11 passing for 95 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception.

Manzo: 3-of-4 passing for 19 yards, 1 TD.

Junior receiver Cadel Barilford: 4 catches for 78 yards, 1 TD.

Senior linebacker Michael Hug: 12 tackles.

Senior safety Matthew Bednarski: 10 tackles.

This Saturday, Sept. 27, the Pirates will travel to Morris Township to take on Delbarton in their first road game of the season for a 1 p.m. start.

SHP results and schedule

Aug. 29: win, vs. St. John Vianney 14-12.

Sept. 13: loss, vs. Chaminade, N.Y. 25-22 (OT).

Sept. 20: loss, vs. DePaul, 38-14.

Sept. 27: at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 2 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Pope John XXIII (Sparta), noon

Oct. 18: vs. Don Bosco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25: vs. Irvington, 1 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

