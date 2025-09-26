WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only match of the week, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team played to a 1-1 double-overtime tie against Nutley High School on Friday, Sept. 19, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

The Pirates opened the scoring with 24:15 left in the second half, when senior Andre Hope hit a corner kick to fellow senior Clayton Thomas, who scored. Nutley tied the score at 1-1 with 1:12 left, when Nathan Zerizahi scored on an assist by Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi.

Rocco Quilici made one save and fellow SHP senior Jack Snyder made three saves, while Nutley goalie Nicilas Oramas had seven saves.

The other scheduled match with St. Benedict’s last week was postponed due to bad weather and has yet to be rescheduled.

This week, the Pirates were scheduled to travel to West Orange HS on Wednesday night, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m., after press time, and will visit Westfield HS on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m.

