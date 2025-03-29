West Orange High School boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School boys basketball players Jaden Then, Nick Matos and Evan Whitaker earned All–Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Then made the First Team. The sophomore scored 265 points for an average of 10.6 points per game.

Matos, a senior, made the Second Team, as he scored 246 points for an average of 9.5 points per game.

Evan Whitaker, a sophomore, made Honorable Mention. He scored 178 points for an average of 7.4 points per game.

The WOHS Mountaineers finished 16-10 on the season, including 10-4 in the division. They were tied with Verona for second place in the division, behind Glen Ridge.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon