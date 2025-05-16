West Orange HS baseball and softball team victorious

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School softball team defeated Payne Tech, 18-8, on Thursday, May 8, at home. Junior Chloe Chrobocinski had two singles, a home run and two RBI; junior Maddie Cancel had three singles and an RBI; junior Leilani Bird had a triple, a home run and six RBI; and freshman Mimi Deer had two singles and an RBI. Junior Jordayn Batts, junior Olivia Jacobs and junior Erin Feeney each had one RBI. Freshman Lilyn Chrobocinski struck out two for the win.

The Mountaineers fell to Hackensack, 10-7, at home on Saturday, May 10, to move to a 12-7 record on the season.

Junior Olivia Raines had three singles and an RBI; Cancel had a double, a triple and three RBI; and Deer had a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

In earlier action, the Mountaineers lost to Glen Ridge, 10-4, on Wednesday, May 7, at home.

Cancel had a single, a double and two RBI; Chloe Chrobincinski had two singles; and Feeney had two singles and two RBI.

WOHS baseball team wins two in a row

The West Orange High School baseball team won two straight games, defeating Clifton and St. Benedict’s.

The Mountaineers posted an 8-1 win at Clifton on Thursday, May 8. Junior Jay Stevenson went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and two RBI; sophomore Jordan Rothseid went 2-for-4 with a single, a triple and an RBI; and senior Noah Gattens went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Junior Liam Ramos also went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Junior Matthew Schaefer pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

WOHS visited St. Benedict’s on Saturday, May 10, in Newark and won, 7-1, to improve to a 10-9 record on the season.

Gattens had a single, a triple and a walk; and Ramos had two singles and an RBI. Juniors Jay Stevenson, Shep Stevenson and Max Kelly each had a single and an RBI.

Kelly struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits in 4 ⅔ innings.