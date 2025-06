Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The following West Orange High School baseball players earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the division coaches:

First Team

Jay Stevenson, junior.

Second Team

Jack Pimm, junior.

Noah Gattens, senior.

Jordan Rothseid, sophomore.

Honorable Mention

Michael Battle, junior.

Matt Schaefer, junior.

The Mountaineers finished with a 13-13 record on the season.