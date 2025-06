WEST ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded West Orange High School baseball team lost to No. 10 seed Hackensack, 6-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 27, at home.

Senior Noah Gattens went 3-for-4; and juniors Shep Stevenson, Liam Ramos and Riley Gnecco each had a single and an RBI for the Mountaineers, who finished the season with a 13-13 record.