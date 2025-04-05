West Orange HS baseball team has promising youth this season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team has a promising young squad this season.

Head coach Tim Blumkin said this year’s team is relatively young, with only one starting senior and a collection of juniors and sophomores.

Blumkin said the team has sophomores in key positions. In addition, the Mountaineers graduated their No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters from last year, looking to make up that production. The biggest loss was the graduation of Justin Strozyk, a power-hitting first baseman who is now playing at Castleton University in Vermont, Blumkin said.

“It will be a collective effort to fill those holes in the middle of our order this year,” Blumkin said.

“We do expect to be a strong second-half team as we have three players who transferred back home from private schools. They will sit the first 12 games as per NJSIAA (New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association) rules, but when they return, they should provide us with some nice depth around the diamond.”

The Mountaineers are in the Super Essex Conference–Libery Division. The other schools in the division are Caldwell, Barringer, Verona, Nutley and St. Benedict’s Prep.

WOHS roster

Seniors

Spencer Brown, outfielder/catcher.

Noah Gattens, outfielder/pitcher.

Manny Rodriguez, pitcher.

Juniors

Jay Stevenson, catcher/utility.

Miles Burton, utility/pitcher.

Liam Ramos, outfielder/pitcher.

Jack Pimm, first base/third base.

Jordan Jackson, catcher/pitcher.

Michael Battle, pitcher/third base.

Matthew Schaefer, pitcher.

Hudson Showalter, outfielder.

Ethan Almengo, shortstop/infielder.

Alex Alfonso, pitcher/first base.

Max Kelly, pitcher/first base.

Shep Stevenson, pitcher/utility.

Riley Gnecco, catcher/outfielder.

Sophomores

Syree Coleman, utility.

Jordan Rothseid, shortstop/outfielder.

Nicholas Riley, catcher/pitcher.

Drew Stevens, pitcher/first base.

Alex Kien, pitcher/third base.

Jeffrey Cruz, outfielder/pitcher.

Upcoming games

April 3: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 7: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Kearny, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Barringer, 4 p.m.