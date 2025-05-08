West Orange HS baseball team has tough loss in Greater Newark Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded West Orange High School baseball team dropped a tough 6-5 decision at No. 8 seed Caldwell in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 2.

Junior Jay Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a single and an RBI; and junior Riley Gnecco, senior Noah Gattens and junior Liam Ramos each had an RBI for the Mountaineers, who moved to an 8-7 record on the season.

In earlier action, WOHS defeated Morris Hills, 8-5, on Tuesday, April 29, on the road in an independent game.

Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs; and Stevenson had a single and two RBI. Sophomore Jordan Rothseid went 3-for-3 with three runs. Junior Miles Burton pitched 4 ⅓ innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk, allowing one unearned run.

The following are upcoming games:

May 8: Morristown, 7 p.m.

May 9: Clifton, 7 p.m.

May 12: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 14: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 15: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.