West Orange HS baseball team posts two straight victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Belleville and Kearny on consecutive days to improve to a 2-3 record on the season.

Junior Jack Pimm threw a seven-inning two-hit shutout in the 13-0 win over Belleville on Wednesday, April 9. Pimm struck out six and walked two. At the plate, Pimm had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI.

Senior Noah Gattens had a single and two RBI; junior Liam Ramos went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI; junior Michael Battle had two singles and two RBI and junior Jay Stevenson had two singles.

WOHS defeated Kearny, 10-2, Thursday, April 10. Stevenson had a double, a walk and two RBI. Gattens had two singles and two RBI. Battle went 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBI. Ramos had a single and an RBI. Junior Jordan Jackson pitched four innings with four strikeouts for the win.

