WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team is seeded No. 2 in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Mountaineers will face No. 7 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 13. The top seed is Bergen County Tech. The semifinals are Wednesday, Feb. 19, and the final is Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Mountaineers, who had a 9-4 record entering the week, won the Essex County Tournament boys team title earlier this season.