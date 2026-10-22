West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference Liberty Division meet title

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team took first place overall out of 12 schools in the Liberty Division at the Super Essex Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove.

Junior Beckett Tully took second place in 16:58.93, sophomore Anthony Simon took third place in 17:12.99 and junior Henry Kohlenstein took fourth place in 17:31.36 out of 76 runners on the 5,000-meter course to lead the Mountaineers.

Junior Lucas Tulloch was 11th in 19:06.95, sophomore Maxwell Lipton was 14th in 19:44.99, junior David Simon was 17th in 19:58.58 and senior Jeremy Cerruto was 19th in 20:00.57.

On the girls’ side, freshman Emilee Danser took second place in 22:07.86 and sophomore Katherine Shiflett was fifth in 22:36.86 to lead West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS head cross-country coach Jason-Lamont Jackson

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry